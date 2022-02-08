King Street Carnival announces new dates and line-up for March 2022

The inaugural King Street Carnival is set to proceed next month, following its second postponement in January.
The three-day festival, created as an expansion of the annual King Street Crawl in Sydney’s inner-west, was originally announced for July 2021 and set to take place that September. In October, however, the festival was moved to January 2022. This was ultimately called off due to ongoing concerns with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within New South Wales.
“Whilst the decision is a very difficult one for everyone involved,” the promoters said at the time, “we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community.”
Today (February 8), the festival has shared its new line-up for its third attempt at running – which will now take place from Friday March 11 to Sunday March 13.
Although some acts were unable to participate in the new dates of the festival – including Amyl & The Sniffers and Alex The Astronaut – the line-up now contains several new additions.
Among these are Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa and Melbourne band Tropical Fuck Storm – both of whom were meant to perform as part of the 2022 Sydney Festival, but respectively withdrew over the festival’s financial ties to the Israeli Embassy.
Others joining the line-up include Young Franco, King Stingray, Ngaiire, Cosmic Psychos and Wolf & Cub.
Additionally, Stella Donnelly and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – who had both pulled out of the January edition of the festival – have now been added back onto the festival.
“Rescheduling (twice) has been an absolute bastard,” said the promoters in a statement, “but we feel like we’ve found some ace replacements that’ll help make this festival just as equally special as before.”
Due to the rescheduling, the line-ups originally planned for Saturday January 15 and Sunday January 16 have been swapped to Sunday March 13 and Saturday March 12 respectively.
Those that bought day tickets specifically for these line-ups have had their tickets automatically transferred to the new day – although they are given the option of retaining their Saturday or Sunday tickets with the new line-ups, as well as the option of seeking a refund.
Weekend passes for the festival – which were previously sold out – have gone back on sale to coincide with the new line-up announcement.
View the day-by-day breakdown of the 2022 King Street Carnival below.
The lineup for the 2022 King Street Carnival is:
FRIDAY MARCH 11
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
Horrorshow
Barkaa
Planet Vegeta
Nardean
Dameeeela
Carolina Gasolina
Soju Gang
Hosted by Gen Fricker
SATURDAY MARCH 12
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
Confidence Man
Young Franco
Harvey Sutherland
The Regime
Milan Ring
Clypso
Lazywax
Setwun
Liyah Knight
CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK
Yothu Yindi
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Ratcat
Ngaiire
Andy Golledge Band
Johnny Hunter
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse
BRICK PITS – “HEAPS GAY PARTY IN THE PARK”
MADAM3EMPRESS
Korky Buchek
Vetta Borne
Charlie Villas
Kilimi
Deepa B2B Rakish
Diva Cups
Lady Fur
Twiggy Stix
Holly Go Lightly
Marlena Dali
Millie Sykes
Jeremy Santos
Lorcan Power
Tyra Bankstown
Black Panther
SUNDAY MARCH 13
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
You Am I
Tropical Fuck Storm
King Stingray
Cosmic Psychos
Hayley Mary
Private Function
Wolf & Cub
Shogun & The Sheets
The Laurels
CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK
Middle Kids
Sarah Blasko
Stella Donnelly
Budjerah
All Our Exes Live In Texas
The Buoys
The Lazy Eyes
EJ Worland
BRICK PITS – “REGGAE ALL-STAR SHOWCASE”
The Inner West Reggae Disco Crew
Asterix
Foreigndub with Rayjah45
Nick Toth
Mikey Glamour
Mike Who
Tuff Tone Sound System
King O.P.P.
Roots Odyssey