King Street Carnival announces new dates and line-up for March 2022

The inaugural King Street Carnival is set to proceed next month, following its second postponement in January.

The three-day festival, created as an expansion of the annual King Street Crawl in Sydney’s inner-west, was originally announced for July 2021 and set to take place that September. In October, however, the festival was moved to January 2022. This was ultimately called off due to ongoing concerns with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within New South Wales.

“Whilst the decision is a very difficult one for everyone involved,” the promoters said at the time, “we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community.”

Today (February 8), the festival has shared its new line-up for its third attempt at running – which will now take place from Friday March 11 to Sunday March 13.

Although some acts were unable to participate in the new dates of the festival – including Amyl & The Sniffers and Alex The Astronaut – the line-up now contains several new additions.

Among these are Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa and Melbourne band Tropical Fuck Storm – both of whom were meant to perform as part of the 2022 Sydney Festival, but respectively withdrew over the festival’s financial ties to the Israeli Embassy.

Others joining the line-up include Young Franco, King Stingray, Ngaiire, Cosmic Psychos and Wolf & Cub.

Additionally, Stella Donnelly and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – who had both pulled out of the January edition of the festival – have now been added back onto the festival.

“Rescheduling (twice) has been an absolute bastard,” said the promoters in a statement, “but we feel like we’ve found some ace replacements that’ll help make this festival just as equally special as before.”

Due to the rescheduling, the line-ups originally planned for Saturday January 15 and Sunday January 16 have been swapped to Sunday March 13 and Saturday March 12 respectively.

Those that bought day tickets specifically for these line-ups have had their tickets automatically transferred to the new day – although they are given the option of retaining their Saturday or Sunday tickets with the new line-ups, as well as the option of seeking a refund.

Weekend passes for the festival – which were previously sold out – have gone back on sale to coincide with the new line-up announcement.

View the day-by-day breakdown of the 2022 King Street Carnival below.

The lineup for the 2022 King Street Carnival is:

FRIDAY MARCH 11

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

Horrorshow

Barkaa

Planet Vegeta

Nardean

Dameeeela

Carolina Gasolina

Soju Gang

Hosted by Gen Fricker

SATURDAY MARCH 12

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

Confidence Man

Young Franco

Harvey Sutherland

The Regime

Milan Ring

Clypso

Lazywax

Setwun

Liyah Knight

CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK

Yothu Yindi

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Ratcat

Ngaiire

Andy Golledge Band

Johnny Hunter

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse



BRICK PITS – “HEAPS GAY PARTY IN THE PARK”

MADAM3EMPRESS

Korky Buchek

Vetta Borne

Charlie Villas

Kilimi

Deepa B2B Rakish

Diva Cups

Lady Fur

Twiggy Stix

Holly Go Lightly

Marlena Dali

Millie Sykes

Jeremy Santos

Lorcan Power

Tyra Bankstown

Black Panther

SUNDAY MARCH 13

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

You Am I

Tropical Fuck Storm

King Stingray

Cosmic Psychos

Hayley Mary

Private Function

Wolf & Cub

Shogun & The Sheets

The Laurels

CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK

Middle Kids

Sarah Blasko

Stella Donnelly

Budjerah

All Our Exes Live In Texas

The Buoys

The Lazy Eyes

EJ Worland

BRICK PITS – “REGGAE ALL-STAR SHOWCASE”

The Inner West Reggae Disco Crew

Asterix

Foreigndub with Rayjah45

Nick Toth

Mikey Glamour

Mike Who

Tuff Tone Sound System

King O.P.P.

Roots Odyssey