King Street Carnival cancels outdoor stages due to weather concerns

Ahead of the festival kicking off this Friday (March 11), the organisers of the inaugural King Street Carnival have announced the cancellation of its outdoor programming.

The decision was made after the festival’s team convened with the City of Sydney and Inner West councils, having determined that because of the recent floods and torrential rainfall in the area – which is expected to continue throughout the week – it would be unsafe to forge ahead with the current schedule. In addition to 24 indoor venues, the festival was due to host ticketed events at Sydney Park and Camperdown’s Memorial Park.

In a statement, the festival’s organisers wrote that they, “as well as council representatives, have been closely monitoring the grounds at both venues throughout this rain cycle and the decision from the respective teams has concluded hosting a large-scale activity in these parks would be unsafe and cause significant damage to the grounds.

“We’re bitterly disappointed after working on this festival for the last two years, especially as we finally look to have turned a corner COVID-wise. To be faced with an unprecedented weather event is almost unimaginable for us at this point in time, but our attention now turns to ensuring we continue to support the local community and those businesses which have been so supportive of the event and do all we can to make this weekend a memorable one.”

Organisers have stressed that the King Street Carnival will still go ahead as planned with its full schedule of indoor shows, with the event now mimicking the structure of its predecessor, the King Street Crawl. Notable, however, is that all of the festival’s headliners – including Middle Kids, Barkaa, Stella Donnelly, Budjerah, King Stingray, Sarah Blasko, You Am I and Tropical Fuck Storm – were set to perform outside.

In their statement, organisers said they will endeavour to move the artists who were scheduled to play outdoor stages to venues, with details to be announced soon. “We are currently working hard with the artists who have been directly affected to find alternative spaces for them to perform,” the festival’s organisers wrote.

Refunds will be automatically issued to those who’d purchased tickets to the outdoor events. It’s unclear as of yet whether these new shows will be ticketed, however, as it stands, the entirety of the King Street Carnival is now free to attend.

Among the many acts still set to perform are Nina Las Vegas, Micra, Teenage Dads, Palms, Nooky, Nerve, Baby Beef, Towns, Crocodylus, Georgia June, Grinding Eyes and Party Dozen. Several venues will also feature secret headline acts.

The first-ever King Street Carnival was announced in July, and was originally set to take place that September. It was postponed a month prior, in August, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, later being rescheduled to take place in January 2022. It was postponed again in January due to the Omicron wave, with the current dates announced last month alongside several line-up changes.