K-pop boyband KINGDOM to “discard and redesign” all copies of new album over “similarity” to the Quran

K-pop boyband KINGDOM and their label, GF Entertainment, will “discard and redesign” all copies of the group’s new album over its “similarity” to the Quran.

Earlier this month, KINGDOM and GD Entertainment shared a preview for the design of the boyband’s new album, ‘History Of Kingdom: Part VII. Jahan’, which was set to be available for pre-order on September 21.

However, the design of the album soon drew backlash by fans over its alleged resemblance to the Quran, the central religious text of Islam, considered the literal word of God by many Muslims. Pre-orders were later halted amid the controversy.

Gf, you don't surprise me at all.. For those who don't know:

The second book is the Holy Quran, which is sacred for our religion. And it is hurtful to compare the design exactly and to see the photos of our idols when opening that book. Please understand us..@KINGDOM_GFent pic.twitter.com/CLFJQZZ9eX — ★Heise★KINGDOM HOK7★GF ENT HATE ACCOUNT★ (@NesirovSara) September 21, 2023

GF Entertainment issued an apology over the design today (September 25), citing “concerns” that the record’s cover “bore a striking similarity to the Quran”, per The Korea Times. “In light of the circumstances, we have decided to recall, discard and redesign all 70,000 initial production copies of the album,” the company said.

“KINGDOM aim to reinterpret different cultures worldwide through K-pop and stage performances in order to promote the value of diversity. In this particular case, however, our lack of awareness and oversight was at the root of the controversy,” the agency added in its statement.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who might have been hurt or offended, especially those in the Muslim community, and promise to exercise greater caution to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” GF Entertainment said.

KINGDOM’s new album ‘History Of Kingdom: Part VII. Jahan’ will be released on October 18.