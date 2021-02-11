Listen to Kings Of Leon’s rollicking new song ‘Echoing’

Kings Of Leon have shared a new song called ‘Echoing’ – you can listen to it below.

The Nashville outfit will release their eighth album ‘When You See Yourself’ on March 5, following on from 2017’s ‘Walls’.

“Waking early in the morning/ Waiting on the light of day/ Whole new kind of feeling is on the way/ I’m not scared of knowing If we’re ever getting out/ We could be here forever without a doubt“, Caleb Followill sings over the raw and energetic sounds of ‘Echoing’.

Advertisement

The song’s official visualiser, which you can watch below, is comprised of grainy footage of Kings Of Leon performing live.

‘Echoing’ follows ’The Bandit’ and ‘100,000 People’ in previewing KOL’s upcoming new record, which frontman Caleb Followill recently described in an interview as being the band’s most “personal” yet.

“I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs,” he explained.

The singer also revealed that the group’s lead guitarist, Matthew Followill, “really nerded out and found some cool vintage equipment” to use on the group’s new material.

“He was into organs and synthesisers as I was pulling teeth trying to get him to play more guitar! But when you hear that old equipment, it feels timeless and beautiful,” he said.

Advertisement

The tracklist for ‘When You See Yourself’ is as follows: