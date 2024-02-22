Kings Of Leon preview imminent new single ‘Mustang’

Kings Of Leon have further previewed their imminent new single ‘Mustang’ – check out the videos below.

The Nashville band revealed that new music was “coming real soon” during a live show in Mexico last month, telling fans to “get ready for the Mustang”. Later, the Followills shared a brief instrumental snippet of the song in question on social media.

KOL have since posted another video that contains behind-the-scenes studio footage and another part of ‘Mustang’. “I’m getting big and strong just thinking about it,” frontman Caleb sings.

In a follow-up clip, we see a montage of the group’s career highlights – including an early NME cover – which is once again soundtracked by their upcoming single.

Last night (February 21), KOL uploaded a taster of the ‘Mustang’ music video. “If you’re free tomorrow, don’t make any plans,” Caleb sings. You can see the previews below.

Kings Of Leon are due to release ‘Mustang’ at 5pm GMT today (February 22) – tune into the premiere video above. The song marks the first material from the band since their eighth album ‘When You See Yourself’ (2021).

In a four-star review of that LP, NME wrote: “We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration.”

Last November, KOL were announced as the headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert, which is scheduled to take place at Silverstone on July 4. They’ll also make an appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil next month.

The group played two outdoor concerts in Wrexham last May.