Kings Of Leon preview new single ‘Split Screen’

Kings Of Leon have shared a preview of their next single, ‘Split Screen’ – check out the post below.

The song will be the second taste of the Nashville band’s ninth album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, which is due for release on May 10 (pre-order here). They dropped its lead single, ‘Mustang’, last month.

Now, KOL have posted a brief behind-the-scenes video of frontman Caleb Followill performing a section of new track ‘Split Screen’. He is seen playing an unplugged electric guitar and singing a line in what appears to be a backstage area.

A message at the end of the clip then confirms that the single will arrive in “4 days” (this Friday, March 29). Tune in here:

During a recent interview with iHeart Radio, Followill revealed that ‘Split Screen’ was the song he most looked forward to playing live from ‘Can We Please Have Fun’. “‘Split Screen”s gonna be a nice romantic moment,” he said.

The upcoming album – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’ – was produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon, and will see the Followills return to their gritty origins, while pushing their sound into new territory.

In another interview, Followill explained that he felt “completely fulfilled” with the LP. He also said in a statement that it was “the most enjoyable record [he has] ever been a part of”.

Kings Of Leon are set to embark on a run of UK/Ireland and North American tour dates later this year, including a headline performance at BST Hyde Park 2024 in London. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

Meanwhile, KOL delivered a live rendition of ‘Mustang’ on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.