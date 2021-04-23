Kings Of Leon announce first Australian tour in more than 10 years

American rockers Kings Of Leon have announced their first Australian tour in more than ten years, taking place in 2022.

They’ll be performing songs from their latest album ‘When You See Yourself’, which was released last month and features cuts such as ‘The Bandit’, ‘100,000 People’ and ‘Echoing’.

The run of shows will kick off in March next year, when the band will play Sydney and Brisbane, before hitting Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in April. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday April 30 and can be purchased through the band’s official website.

KOL Australia & New Zealand Tour 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, April 30th. https://t.co/AnWpDxRuDz pic.twitter.com/hg3mdv1Yfs — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

They announced the news this morning (April 23) on Triple M radio, with frontman Caleb Followill saying “we’re nervous, we haven’t played shows in a while”.

“But our fans are pretty cool,” he added. “They just wanna have a good time”.

Speaking of the tour in a press statement, drummer Nathan Followill added how keen they were to hit the road.

“We’re so looking forward to getting back out on the road with our touring family,” he said. “But, most of all, it’s the shared experience of performing in front of our fans from all corners of the globe, in person, that we miss.”

“Let’s all come together and celebrate the power of live music.”

Advertisement

The band had just over four years between their 2016 album ‘WALLS’ and their new release ‘When You See Yourself’.

NME gave the record four stars in a review, saying the band sounded “more confident and comfortable than ever”.

“If there was a hump between 2011’s dreary ‘Come Around Sundown’ and 2016’s poppy ‘WALLS’, they’re long past it now,” said NME. “We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration.”

Kings Of Leon 2022 Australia tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 29 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

APRIL

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Monday 4 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7 – Perth, RAC Arena