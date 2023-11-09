Kings Of Leon to headline F1 British Grand Prix opening concert

Kings Of Leon have been announced as headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert this year.

Comprised of Caleb, Nathan, Matthew and Jared Followill, the band is set to top the bill at the Northamptonshire course on Thursday July 4, 2024.

Kings Of Leon will be joined by Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental who are set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively as part of Silverstone’s four-day festival line-up.

Speaking of the event in a press release, Silverstone’s commercial director Nick Read said, “We are incredibly excited to have global icons Kings of Leon join our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Our long-term ambition has always been to attract the biggest and best artists in the world to Silverstone to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.”

He continued: “With Kings of Leon now joining Stormzy, Rudimental and Pete Tong on next year’s line-up, it’s fair to say the 2024 British Grand Prix is going to be bigger and better than ever before!”

Tickets for the 2024 British Grand Prix are available now – you can buy yours here.

This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns and Black Eyed Peas.

This is not the first time the ‘Use Somebody’ singers have played at a sporting event. Earlier this year, Kings of Leon played at the home of Wrexham AFC over the Bank Holiday Weekend on May 27 and 28.

Their upcoming headlining set will mark Kings Of Leon’s first scheduled show of 2024 so far.