Kingswood announce album launch shows, drop new single

With the release of their third studio album ‘Juveniles’ fast approaching, Kingswood have today (February 21) announced a run of launch parties to celebrate.

In March the alt-rockers will perform in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in a series of free shows where fans can get an exclusive first grab at copies of ‘Juveniles’ and enjoy free beer and pizza at each location.

Kingswood have also shared a taste of the upcoming album with brand new single, ‘If Only’.

Advertisement

In a press statement, vocalist Fergus Linacre said of the single, “This song takes me back to my early teen years, when your first crush felt like the whole world spinning in overdrive.”

Have a listen to ‘If Only’ below.

The launch parties are serving as a precursor for the Kingswood’s huge national tour that also kicks off in March. Spanning a huge 21 shows across four months, the national tour also includes an appearance at Queensland’s Big Pineapple Festival alongside Alison Wonderland, Hilltop Hoods and Dune Rats.

RSVP to Kingswood’s ‘Juveniles’ launch party in Adelaide here, Melbourne here, and Sydney here. Tickets for the national tour are available through Live Nation. All dates below.

Advertisement

‘Juveniles’ is out Friday March 13.

Kingswood ‘Juveniles’ launch parties:

Adelaide, Cry Baby Bar (March 5)

Melbourne, Leo’s By The Slice (6)

Sydney, Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice (7)

Kingswood Australian tour dates are:

Geelong, Barwon Club (March 12)

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (13)

Ballarat, Volta (14)

Canberra, Kambri ANU (18)

Wollongong, UOW Uni Bar (19)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (20)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (21)

Adelaide, The Gov (26)

Perth, The Rosemount (27)

Bunbury, Prince Of Wales (28)

Fremantle, Freo Social (29)

Brisbane, The Triffid (April 2)

Hobart, Republic Bar (9)

Launceston, Saloon (11)

Devenport, Forth Pub (12)

Byron Bay, The Northern (16)

Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (17)

Sunshine Coast, Big Pineapple Music Festival (May 30)

Cairns, The Jack (June 25)

Townsville, Otherwise Bar (26)

Mackay CBD McGuires Hotel (27)