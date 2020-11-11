Kingswood announce holiday album, ‘A Kingswood Christmas’

Kingswood plan to celebrate the festive season by releasing a Christmas album, entitled ‘A Kingwood Christmas’.

The record hits shelves on November 27 and will feature covers of holiday favourites such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Silent Night’.

“Our fascinations with the classic-inspired interpretations on Christmas standards have long been celebrated throughout the years of Kingswood,” the band said in a press release.

Kingswood plan to donate all proceeds from the album to Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service.

“The experts at Beyond Blue recognise that sometimes holidays can also bring stress, anxiety and depression, particularly among those dealing with loneliness, relationship difficulties or financial worries,” the band said.

“Beyond Blue provides vital support for all Australians and together, we want to remind everyone that if you’re in strife and you need support for your mental health, reach out and ask.”

Kingswood’s third album, ‘Juveniles’, hit shelves and streaming services in March. The band followed up the record’s release with ‘Reveries’, a full-length reimagining of ‘Juveniles’.

The tracklist for ‘A Kingswood Christmas’ is:

1. White Christmas

2. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

4. O Holy Night

5. Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

6. The Christmas Song

7. Winter Wonderland

8. Sleigh Ride

9. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

10. Mistletoe and Holly

11. Silent Night

12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas