Kingswood announce ‘live’ album following coronavirus tour cancellation

Kingswood have announced they will record and release a ‘live’ album in the studio, following the cancellation of their album tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Melbourne rockers released their latest record, ‘Juveniles’, last week and began their album tour on Thursday March 12. Their album tour, along with numerous festivals and other concerts, was cancelled on March 17 following Scott Morrison’s public gatherings bans.

“Ferg and I are sitting amongst the stars creating as much positivity as we can, thinking of ways and ideas to keep everyone entertained – including ourselves – in this crazy time, and we think we’ve got some really good stuff,” Kingswood guitarist and vocalist Alex Laska said in a Facebook post on March 17.

The new live album will be unveiled in a piecemeal fashion: two songs shared on the band’s social media each fortnight, and the full set released later at an undetermined date. Kingswood told NME Australia the live album will be “the same set we’d be playing in support of ‘Juveniles’ on the road”.

“We’ll be playing a majority of our new album with a portion of our ‘greatest hits’, if you will,” the band wrote in an email statement.

The album will be recorded at North Melbourne’s Newmarket Studios.

“A fair portion of ‘Juveniles’ was recorded [there] and it has a magic live room reminiscent of one our favourite studios in Nashville,” Kingswood said.

“We will make it sound live by performing it live. The band will set up, as we do any live venue performance, and we’ll set up signal chains for us all individually and furthermore in totality. Consequently the live set we perform on tour will be executed in the studio space, just as it is on the road.”

The band told NME Australia it was important to remember the “magic” of live music in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“Music first and foremost was exchanged in a live environment. This was common practice for thousands of years. There is a primal and soulful element that’s inexplicably present in the exchange where by we can witness each other performing and evoking emotion,” they said.

“In current climates, I think reenergising those elements, albeit through digital screen, can still remind us that community and unity are powerful tools.”

Kingswood will reschedule album tour dates “as soon as it is safe to do so”.