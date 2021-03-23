Kingswood announce Melbourne headline show

Kingswood have announced an upcoming headline show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, where the quartet will perform their latest album, ‘JUVENILES’, in full.

Though the third studio album ‘JUVENILES’ was released in March 2020, it has never been given the full live show treatment. Now, on Saturday June 5, the band will perform at the iconic St. Kilda venue.

In a press release, the band’s Alex Laska said, “To be playing one of the biggest shows in the band’s history, at a venue that has been a bucket list headline dream, in a time where a worldly plague is causing so much chaos… feels like alchemy, feels wrong – the kind of wrong that you know is just so damned right.

“Taking place in the city we love, our city, Melbourne. The city that withstood, persevered, and succeeded. The best city in the world. It will be the event of the year and so say all of us!”

Joining Kingswood on the night will be Cry Club, Shannen James and Psychobabel. Tickets are available now.

In the run-up to the release of ‘JUVENILES’, Kingswood shared a handful of singles, including ‘Bittersweet’, ‘If Only’ and ‘Cigarettes In Bed’.

Last October, the alt-rockers released ‘Reveries’, a reimagining of ‘JUVENILES’ which the band said was “an entirely alternate universe”.

Kingswood closed out 2020 with the release of ‘A Kingswood Christmas’, an album of big band and jazz-inspired Christmas covers that saw all proceeds being donated to mental health charity Beyond Blue.