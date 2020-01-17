Kingswood announce third album ‘Juveniles’ with new single ‘Bittersweet’

Kingswood have released ‘Bittersweet’, a single from their newly announced album ‘Juveniles’. They’ve also announced a slew of Australian tour dates.

‘Juveniles’ will be the Melbourne rock band’s third full-length album, produced by frequent collaborator Eddie Spear in Nashville. It comes three years after their last studio effort, ‘After Hours, Close To Dawn’. ‘Juveniles’ arrives March 13.

Kingswood frontman Fergus Linacre shared more details about the new single in a press statement: “‘Bittersweet’ was originally inspired by the love story of one of our dearest friends. Without going into detail, a medical issue put a question mark over their future, but without blinking they forged on together, overcome with love and companionship. The opening line, ‘There’s no love on this earth that isn’t bittersweet’, is a truth that we should all remember as we paddle through the waves.”

Listen to ‘Bittersweet’ here:

Come March, Kingswood will embark on an extensive tour of Australia, kicking things off at Barwon Club in Geelong on March 12. The day after, they will mark the release of ‘Juveniles’ with a hometown show at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne. General sale for all shows begins Wednesday, January 22 at 11am via Live Nation. Find all tour dates below.

JUVENILES. THE NEW ALBUM. OUT MARCH 13. TOUR PRESALE MON JAN 20 VIA @LiveNationOzNz pic.twitter.com/QtSdkPvTPJ — KINGSWOOD (@KINGSWOODBAND) January 16, 2020

Kingswood’s Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Geelong, Barwon Club (March 12)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (13)

Ballarat, Volta (14)

Canberra, Kambri ANU (18)

Wollongong, UOW Unibar (19)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (20)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (21)

Adelaide, The Gov (26)

Perth, The Rosemount (27)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales (28)

Fremantle, Freo Social (29)

Brisbane, The Triffid (April 2)

Hobart, Republic Bar (9)

Launceston, Saloon (11)

Devonport, Forth Pub (12)

Byron Bay, The Northern (16)

Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (17)

Cairns, The Jack (June 25)

Townsville, Otherwise Bar (26)

Mackay, CBD McGuires Hotel (27)