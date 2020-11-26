Kingswood are here to spread Christmas cheer with their new album, ‘A Kingswood Christmas’

Kingswood have dropped their first festive offering, a new album of big band and jazz-inspired Christmas covers, ‘A Kingswood Christmas’.

Released today (November 27), ‘A Kingswood Christmas’ sees the Melbourne outfit pay homage to festive music, incorporating season standards like ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’.

“Kingswood has always been a family, and a perfect time for us all to reflect on the importance of this bond is indeed Christmas,” the band said in a press statement.

Listen to ‘A Kingswood Christmas’ below:

Kingswood intend to donate proceeds from the sale of the album to Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service. The band said it’s an opportunity for them to help people who’ve been doing it tough through the pandemic and might face hard times over Christmas.

“Many Australians are approaching an unprecedented period of difficulty, with the ongoing hardships the pandemic has caused, running into Christmas,” said Kingswood.

“Beyond Blue provide vital support for all Australians and together, we want to remind everyone that if you’re in strife and you need support for your mental health, reach out and ask.”

Kingswood released their third album, ‘Juveniles’, in March, and followed-up with a reimagining of the release called ‘Reveries’.