Kingswood return with ‘Burning Holes’ and announce fourth album, 60-date tour

Kingswood have returned with their first new song in more than two and a half years – a slow-burning acoustic tune titled ‘Burning Holes’ – as well as news of their upcoming fourth album, and an incredibly huge tour to support it.

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Burning Holes’ was recorded “all live, all in one performance, dedicated and honest”, noting that the track’s genesis was “incredibly straightforward – set up, play and sing”. On the process, they continued: “We just kept tracking until one of the performances felt reflective of everything we set out to achieve emotionally and what you’re hearing is it.”

Lyrically, the band said ‘Burning Holes’ explores themes of “solace, resolve and independence”. They elaborated: “Whilst initial inclinations might appear as longingly and melancholy, a subversive celebration of acceptance and contentment begins to resound, tied into the optimistic sounds of the harmonic consideration and emotional tones.

“The experience echoes the writing of classic country tropes where sorrow and hope clash in a beautiful duet.”

Have a listen to ‘Burning Holes’ below:

‘Burning Holes’ arrives as the first preview of Kingswood’s fourth studio album, ‘Home’, which is set for release in February. It follows up on their March 2020 album ‘Juveniles’, as well as the extra records ‘Reveries’ – a collection of re-done songs from ‘Juveniles’ – and ‘A Kingswood Christmas’, both of which also landed in 2020. An exact release date for ‘Home’ is yet to be confirmed.

Also announced today (October 20) was the “first phase” of what Kingswood say will be “the greatest tour ever undertaken in Australia”. Between next month and mid-June, the band will cover a total of 60 cities, including 26 in New South Wales, 13 in Queensland, eight in Victoria, seven in Western Australia, five in South Australia and one in the ACT.

The band also noted that there are “a lot more [dates] to be announced next year”, with legs in Tasmania and the Northern Territory due to be revealed in the coming months. It’ll be their biggest tour yet, and to accomodate for it, they’ll build their own custom tour bus.

“In Europe and America we tour in a sleeper bus [and] it works over there because cities are so close,” they said. “This doesn’t work in Australia unless you’re going rural, town to town. Which is what we are doing. But no sleeper bus like this exists back home so we are building our own just for this tour.”

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow (October 21) – find them here.

Kingswood’s ‘Hometowns’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 12 – Mt Gambier, Stone & Dust Festival

Saturday 26 – Swan Hill, Brew And Chew Festival

DECEMBER

Saturday 10 – Coffs Harbour, The Jetty Beach Hotel

JANUARY

Wednesday 18 – Tamworth, Longyard Hotel

Thursday 19 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 20 – Toowoomba, The Met

Saturday 21 – Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel

Sunday 22 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Friday 27 – Bathurst, The Vic

Saturday 28 – Orange, Agrestic Grocer

Sunday 29 – Blue Mountains, The Baroque Room

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Tumut, Tumut River Brewing Co

Friday 3 – Wagga Wagga, Que Bar

Saturday 4 – Canberra, The Basement

Sunday 5 – Albury, SS & MA

Friday 10 – Mt Evelyn, York On Lilydale

Saturday 11 – Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel

Saturday 18 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Sunday 19 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 24 – Ballarat, Volta Arts

Saturday 25 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Sunday 26 – Rye, Haba

MARCH

Friday 3 – Pambula, Longstockings Brewery

Saturday 4 – Tilba Valley, Tilba Valley Wines

Sunday 5 – Tomakin, Smokey Dans

Friday 10 – Ulladulla, The Marlin Hotel

Saturday 11 – Bowral, Rowing Club

Sunday 12 – Leumeah, The Beer Shed

Thursday 16 – Bulli, Heritage Hotel

Friday 17 – Sydney, Paddington RSL

Saturday 18 – Avalon, Avalon RSL

Sunday 19 – Cronulla, Brass Monkey

Friday 24 – Central Coast, Ocean View Beach Club

Saturday 25 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter

Sunday 26 – Taree, Pacific Recreation Club

Thursday 30 – Laurieton, Ex Services

Friday 31 – South West Rocks, Country Club

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Coffs Harbour, Moonee Beach Hotel

Sunday 2 – Mullumbimby, Ex Services

Thursday 13 – Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel

Friday 14 – Beenleigh, Beenleigh Tavern

Saturday 15 – Bribie Island, Bribie Island Hotel

Sunday 16 – Kings Beach, Kings Beach Tavern

Thursday 20 – Bundaberg, Old Bundy Tavern

Friday 21 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

Saturday 22 – Mackay, The Metropolitan

Thursday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnums

Friday 28 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel

Saturday 29 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern

MAY

Thursday 25 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern

Friday 26 – Fremantle, Mojos

Saturday 27 – Ravenswood, Ravenswood Hotel

Sunday 28 – Duncraig, The Carine

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Nannup, Town Hall

Friday 2 – Margaret River, The River

Saturday 3 – Albany, Six Degrees

Thursday 8 – Port Lincoln, Sound City

Friday 9 – Adelaide, The Fat Controller

Saturday 10 – Mt Gambier, Western Hotel

Sunday 11 – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour