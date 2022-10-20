Kingswood return with ‘Burning Holes’ and announce fourth album, 60-date tour

Kingswood have returned with their first new song in more than two and a half years – a slow-burning acoustic tune titled ‘Burning Holes’ – as well as news of their upcoming fourth album, and an incredibly huge tour to support it.
In a press release, the band explained that ‘Burning Holes’ was recorded “all live, all in one performance, dedicated and honest”, noting that the track’s genesis was “incredibly straightforward – set up, play and sing”. On the process, they continued: “We just kept tracking until one of the performances felt reflective of everything we set out to achieve emotionally and what you’re hearing is it.”
Lyrically, the band said ‘Burning Holes’ explores themes of “solace, resolve and independence”. They elaborated: “Whilst initial inclinations might appear as longingly and melancholy, a subversive celebration of acceptance and contentment begins to resound, tied into the optimistic sounds of the harmonic consideration and emotional tones.
“The experience echoes the writing of classic country tropes where sorrow and hope clash in a beautiful duet.”
Have a listen to ‘Burning Holes’ below:
‘Burning Holes’ arrives as the first preview of Kingswood’s fourth studio album, ‘Home’, which is set for release in February. It follows up on their March 2020 album ‘Juveniles’, as well as the extra records ‘Reveries’ – a collection of re-done songs from ‘Juveniles’ – and ‘A Kingswood Christmas’, both of which also landed in 2020. An exact release date for ‘Home’ is yet to be confirmed.
Also announced today (October 20) was the “first phase” of what Kingswood say will be “the greatest tour ever undertaken in Australia”. Between next month and mid-June, the band will cover a total of 60 cities, including 26 in New South Wales, 13 in Queensland, eight in Victoria, seven in Western Australia, five in South Australia and one in the ACT.
The band also noted that there are “a lot more [dates] to be announced next year”, with legs in Tasmania and the Northern Territory due to be revealed in the coming months. It’ll be their biggest tour yet, and to accomodate for it, they’ll build their own custom tour bus.
“In Europe and America we tour in a sleeper bus [and] it works over there because cities are so close,” they said. “This doesn’t work in Australia unless you’re going rural, town to town. Which is what we are doing. But no sleeper bus like this exists back home so we are building our own just for this tour.”
Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow (October 21) – find them here.
Kingswood’s ‘Hometowns’ Australian tour dates are:
NOVEMBER
Saturday 12 – Mt Gambier, Stone & Dust Festival
Saturday 26 – Swan Hill, Brew And Chew Festival
DECEMBER
Saturday 10 – Coffs Harbour, The Jetty Beach Hotel
JANUARY
Wednesday 18 – Tamworth, Longyard Hotel
Thursday 19 – Brisbane, The Zoo
Friday 20 – Toowoomba, The Met
Saturday 21 – Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel
Sunday 22 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel
Friday 27 – Bathurst, The Vic
Saturday 28 – Orange, Agrestic Grocer
Sunday 29 – Blue Mountains, The Baroque Room
FEBRUARY
Thursday 2 – Tumut, Tumut River Brewing Co
Friday 3 – Wagga Wagga, Que Bar
Saturday 4 – Canberra, The Basement
Sunday 5 – Albury, SS & MA
Friday 10 – Mt Evelyn, York On Lilydale
Saturday 11 – Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel
Saturday 18 – Geelong, Barwon Club
Sunday 19 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Friday 24 – Ballarat, Volta Arts
Saturday 25 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom
Sunday 26 – Rye, Haba
MARCH
Friday 3 – Pambula, Longstockings Brewery
Saturday 4 – Tilba Valley, Tilba Valley Wines
Sunday 5 – Tomakin, Smokey Dans
Friday 10 – Ulladulla, The Marlin Hotel
Saturday 11 – Bowral, Rowing Club
Sunday 12 – Leumeah, The Beer Shed
Thursday 16 – Bulli, Heritage Hotel
Friday 17 – Sydney, Paddington RSL
Saturday 18 – Avalon, Avalon RSL
Sunday 19 – Cronulla, Brass Monkey
Friday 24 – Central Coast, Ocean View Beach Club
Saturday 25 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter
Sunday 26 – Taree, Pacific Recreation Club
Thursday 30 – Laurieton, Ex Services
Friday 31 – South West Rocks, Country Club
APRIL
Saturday 1 – Coffs Harbour, Moonee Beach Hotel
Sunday 2 – Mullumbimby, Ex Services
Thursday 13 – Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel
Friday 14 – Beenleigh, Beenleigh Tavern
Saturday 15 – Bribie Island, Bribie Island Hotel
Sunday 16 – Kings Beach, Kings Beach Tavern
Thursday 20 – Bundaberg, Old Bundy Tavern
Friday 21 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern
Saturday 22 – Mackay, The Metropolitan
Thursday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnums
Friday 28 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel
Saturday 29 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern
MAY
Thursday 25 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern
Friday 26 – Fremantle, Mojos
Saturday 27 – Ravenswood, Ravenswood Hotel
Sunday 28 – Duncraig, The Carine
JUNE
Thursday 1 – Nannup, Town Hall
Friday 2 – Margaret River, The River
Saturday 3 – Albany, Six Degrees
Thursday 8 – Port Lincoln, Sound City
Friday 9 – Adelaide, The Fat Controller
Saturday 10 – Mt Gambier, Western Hotel
Sunday 11 – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour