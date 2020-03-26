Kingswood share video for ‘Cigarettes In Bed’

Kingswood have released a video for ‘Cigarettes In Bed’, the latest single off their recently released album, ‘Juveniles’. Check it out below.

The new clip, which premiered earlier today (March 26) on Music Feeds, was directed by Kyle Caufield and filmed at lead guitarist Alex Laska’s family farm. Laska told the publication it was a “full circle moment” to return to it.

“[The family farm was] first worked by my grandparents and subsequently my father and uncle. I used to go as a child and jump on the back of the ute, feed the cows etc. It was quite a beautiful ‘full circle moment’ to return in a creative capacity to something that ultimately led to my existence,” he said.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Cigarettes In Bed’ here.

Laska said ‘Cigarettes In Bed”s main refrain came from what lead vocalist Fergus Linacre thought was a throwaway line. “It quickly took shape musically at that point and again, yielded some cathartic and romantic reflection allowing for what you’re now seeing here to unfold,” he told Music Feeds.

Kingswood were recently forced to cancel their album tour following Scott Morrison’s public gatherings bans. The band have instead announced a new “live” album recorded in the studio, featuring the setlist they intended to play on the ‘Juveniles’ album tour. The new live album will be unveiled in a piecemeal fashion: two songs shared on the band’s social media each fortnight, and the full set released later at an undetermined date.

“We will make it sound live by performing it live. The band will set up, as we do any live venue performance, and we’ll set up signal chains for us all individually and furthermore in totality,” the band told NME Australia.

Advertisement

Kingswood will reschedule album tour dates “as soon as it is safe to do so”.