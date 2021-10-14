Kingswood, The Black Sorrows, Emma Donovan and more announced for inaugural Flavafest

Two cities in regional Victoria will host a new festival celebrating live music and food in equal measures, with the inaugural Flavafest announced for next February.

The event will debut in Sale, taking place at the Gippsland town’s Golf Club on Saturday February 12. An event in Colac will follow, slated to go down at the Turf Club on Saturday February 26. Tickets for both shows are on sale now via Live Nation.

Leading the festival’s first wave of artists is Melbourne-based alt-rock outfit Kingswood, who in 2020 released an impressive three albums: ‘Juveniles’ in March, ‘Reveries’ in May, and ‘A Kingswood Christmas’ in November. The band are set to perform at both Flavafests alongside Mahlia Barnes and The Soul Mates and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra.

The Black Sorrows will co-headline the Sale date, with the blues-rockers also joined by alt-rock heavyweights Motor Ace. Punters in Colac, on the other hand, will be treated to a set by Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, as well as an appearance by ‘Eagle Rock’ icon Ross Wilson.

Details for the culinary aspect of Flavafest are yet to be revealed, however per The Music, organisers for the festival have promised that it will showcase “each region’s rich and diverse local produce and arts, engaging with cultural and creative sectors [and] local vendors, with culinary demonstrations, brewery and distillery showcases, tastings and more” being offered.