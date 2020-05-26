Kira Puru and Mo’Ju perform cover of Thelma Plum’s ‘Better in Blak’

Kira Puru and Mo’Ju have performed a cover of Thelma Plum‘s hit track ‘Better In Blak’ as part of the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards.

Watch the performance below:

Puru and Mo’Ju’s cover was one of five renditions of this year’s Song of the Year nominees, curated by Kate Miller-Heidke. Throughout the evening, audience members watched covers from John Butler and Mama Kin, William Crighton, Nikka Costa and Justin Stanley, and The Dawn of May.

‘Better In Blak’ was released in 2019 as part of Plum’s debut album of the same name. The track reached Number Nine on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019. In addition to Song of the Year, Plum was also nominated for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, but lost to Tones and I.

The APRA Music Awards were live-streamed last night (May 25) for the first time due to public gathering restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. The virtual awards ceremony is available to re-watch here until June 24.

Plum will be heading around the country in November and December for her Homecoming Queen tour, with Puru as the support act. The tour was initially scheduled to commence this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plum tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, but has since made a complete recovery.