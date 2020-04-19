Kira Puru announces imminent new single ‘Idiot’

Melbourne pop artist Kira Puru has announced her first new music of 2020.

The new single, entitled ‘Idiot’, was announced today (April 20) via Puru’s social media. The song is set for release this coming Wednesday, April 22.

In a statement given to NME Australia, Puru explained that the new song “is about being powerless in your attachment to someone, indulging compulsive and destructive habits, feeling frustrated.”

“It’s about being in love, even when you don’t want to be,” she said.

Puru originally gave fans a snippet of the song last week on her Instagram.

Listen below:

“No one tagged me in the #unreleasedchallenge but it’s been almost 7 months since I put something out so I’m thinking if you’re keen, maybe I should drop this?” Puru captioned the post.

‘Idiot’ marks Puru’s first release since she released ‘Why Don’t We Get Along?’ in September of 2019, which itself followed the release of ‘Everything Is Better Without You’ earlier in May.

Puru was set to tour Australia in support of Thelma Plum for her ‘Homecoming Queen’ shows through May, June and July, but those have since been postponed to November and December due to both the coronavirus outbreak and Plum’s own positive testing for the virus.

“Knowing that I’ll be [playing the shows] in November is legit the thing that’s keeping me going atm,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Can not wait to play live again.”