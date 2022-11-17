Kira Puru returns with “crushing” new single ‘Talk With Me’

Kira Puru has returned with her first single in more than two-and-a-half years: a vibey new pop bop (with a decidedly dour slant) titled ‘Talk With Me’.

In a press release, Puru explained of the song’s thematic background: “It’s about crushing. It’s about dream-watching a twenty year romance with someone you saw from across the dancefloor, it’s about abandoning your fundamental core values, and relegating everyone you’ve ever loved to the sidelines to make the perfect morning coffee for someone who doesn’t care that you exist.”

Premiered last night (November 16) on triple j’s Home & Hosed program, ‘Talk With Me’ was co-written by Andrew Burford (best known for his work with Hilltop Hoods, Sia and Allday) and produced by Adam Hyde of Peking Duk, while Puru theirself minted all of the single’s accompanying visuals. That includes its lo-fi music video, which you can take a look at below:

‘Talk With Me’ comes as Puru’s first single since April of 2020, when she released the standalone single ‘Idiot’. It also marks their first release since they stepped away from Sony Music, arriving independently through the local division of French label Believe.

On the new partnership, Puru said: “The best working relationships temper great support with space for creative freedom and experimentation and the Believe team really brings that to the table. I couldn’t be happier.”

Warrang/Sydney fans will be able to hear ‘Talk With Me’ live this Saturday (November 19), with Puru set to perform at the launch of the new TIVA Lounge venue. They’ll also appear in Naarm/Melbourne on Wednesday December 7, when they take to the Art Centre for the free Always Live event Soundbox. Tickets to the former show can be found here, with info for Soundbox available here.

Though ‘Idiot’ was Puru’s last official single, the Naarm-based Māori artist did release another song, ‘Chillin’, as part of a Bonds campaign in September of 2020. That May, too, she linked up with Mo’Ju to perform a cover of Thelma Plum‘s hit ‘Better In Blak’ for that year’s virtual APRA Music Awards.