“Our loss is total”: Kirk Hammett pays tribute to Peter Green

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has paid tribute to the late Peter Green in a series of social media posts. The Fleetwood Mac founding member passed away at 73 on July 25.

Over the weekend, Hammett honoured his longtime friend across four Instagram posts.

“No words can describe how I feel right now,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Peter Green lives on through his music and his instrument. Our loss is total.”

The posts also featured images of Hammett playing one of Green’s guitars. Hammett is the current owner of Green’s ’59 gold Gibson Les Paul, which is nicknamed Greeny.’

Earlier this year, Hammett played the guitar during a live rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)’. It was the last song Green wrote before departing the band in the early 1970s.

Check out Hammett’s version below:

Advertisement

In January, Rufus Publications confirmed that Peter Green was working on a new book and musical project, due for release in 2020. Hammett collaborated with Green on the project, recording music for it at Abbey Road Studios.

Speaking on the Let There Be Talk podcast earlier this year, Hammett explained that his vocals would appear on the project.

“It’s got that talk-singing kind of thing, I can handle that. That’s about the length of my singing abilities, but I’m into it,” he said.

According to Rufus Publications , Green’s as-yet-untitled project was “nearing completion” in January. However, it is uncertain whether or not it will be released in the wake of his death.

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour reportedly also contributed to the project.

In the days following Green’s death, a range of other musicians, including Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, paid tribute to the late guitarist.