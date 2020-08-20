Kirsten Dunst responds to her image being used on Kanye West’s ‘2020 Vision’ poster

Kirsten Dunst has responded to a ‘2020 Vision’ poster Kanye West shared to his Twitter account yesterday (August 19), which features an image of the actress.

The poster, which appears to be homemade, contains checkerboard squares with the slogan “Kanye 2020 Vision” and portraits of faces in between. One of those faces is Dunst and another is Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

“What’s the message here, and why am I part of it?,” Dunst replied to the post.

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

Other Twitter users got behind Dunst’s snipe with gifs and comments. At the time of writing, West has not made any new comments on the thread.

The post follows on from the previews of West’s ‘2020 Vision’ merch, which he began sharing earlier this month. He took to Twitter to post photos of a t-shirt and cap bearing the slogan “Kanye 2020 Vision”, although it was not made clear when, if ever, the apparel would be available for purchase.

West officially announced he’d be running for president in a tweet on Independence Day, but his campaign has been a rocky ride so far. After reports that the rapper had dropped out of the race in July proved wrong, West then missed the deadline to appear on ballots in some states across the country. However, he was still eligible as a write in candidate, confidently tweeting, “I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION”.

Another roadblock arose when it was reported that the rapper may not be able to appear on the ballot in his home state of Illinois. To run as an independent candidate, West needed 2,500 signatures from in-state voters, by July 20. According to the Chicago Tribune, he submitted 3,218, but 1,928 of those were ruled invalid by a state elections board review.

West’s lawyers have until August 21 to defend the signatures with evidence, but Ed Mullen, one of the lawyers challenging his petition, says he is “virtually certain be kicked off the ballot.”