KISS announce official details of upcoming Las Vegas residency

KISS have officially announced the details of their second Las Vegas residency – check out the dates below.

The hard rock veterans confirmed last week that they would be taking to the stage at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino from December 27 until February.

It will mark the band’s second residency in the Nevada city, having embarked on a nine-date run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in 2014. That stint was released as the Kiss Rocks Vegas concert film two years later.

Now, KISS have confirmed the full schedule of shows for late 2021/early 2022. They will perform at the Zappos Theater on December 29 and 31, 2021, and across January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, and February 2, 4, 5 next year.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #KISS will rock the @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas in an exclusive Las Vegas engagement opening December 29th! Fan club pre-sale begins tomorrow. Full details at https://t.co/FsQV5LYLra pic.twitter.com/wWESmmu1PP — KISS (@kiss) August 16, 2021

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (August 20) at 10am local time – you can purchase yours from here. A pre-sale for the KISS ARMY Fan Club began here earlier today (visit this website to register as a member).

Speaking to Rolling Stone about KISS’ return to Las Vegas, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons explained: “There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it’s nice when they both converge. So it’s a very nice payday.

“[The shows] pay well and that’s reason enough. But it’s also easier for the band because you don’t have the wear and tear of travelling.”

Simmons also revealed that the performances will be a scaled-down version of the band’s usual high-production gigs. “Anything that’s got a roof on it, we have to scale back the pyro or we’ll blow the roof off, literally,” he said. “But we are planning lots of surprises for Vegas, which nobody’s seen yet. We’re in the middle of putting that together.”

KISS recently resumed the US leg of their mammoth ‘End Of The Road’ world tour, having postponed the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent interview, Gene Simmons revealed that he is in favour of vaccine mandates at concerts as live music returns post–COVID. “We are not allowing roadies or anybody else to be anywhere backstage unless they’re vaccinated and the masks are on the whole time,” he added.