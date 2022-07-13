KISS cancel Townsville date of Australian tour, announce Gold Coast show as replacement

KISS have updated the itinerary for the Australian run of their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour, cancelling their scheduled date in Townsville and announcing a new show for the Gold Coast in its place.

As reported by the Townsville Bulletin yesterday (July 12), the band were forced to cancel their gig in the northern Queensland city – which was scheduled for Saturday September 10 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium – due to the venue being double-booked. On the same day KISS were due to perform, the stadium is now slated to host a rugby league match for the North Queensland Cowboys, the team who claim the stadium as their home grounds.

The Bulletin went onto note that the Cowboys’ management had initially offered to work with KISS’ promoters to organise an alternate schedule if such a clash were to arise. At the start of the 2022 National Rugby League (NRL) season, however, it appeared unlikely that it would. The Cowboys now sit at Number Two on the NRL ladder, though, so a hometown final – either on September 10 or 17 – is all but guaranteed.

The Bulletin claims that KISS were offered Reid Park as an alternate venue for the Townsville show, but the band’s promoters ruled it out. The event space there is approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. The park only has a capacity of around 12,000, however, as opposed to the original venue’s 25,000.

In a statement to the Bulletin, promoter Andrew McManus said that even if the Cowboys were to hold their final on September 17, the KISS show would still be unviable as initially planned. “By the time I chop up the field with the stage and everything, the NRL won’t allow it,” he said.

“We have to congratulate the Cowboys on their success, but I have to shift the last ever show by KISS on Australian soil out of Townsville.”

As a result of the news, KISS will now perform their September 10 show at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, some 1,400 kilometres south of Townsville. It will be the last date of KISS’ Australian tour – and subsequently, their final ever performance in the country – following shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

All ticketholders for the Townsville show will be automatically refunded within 30 days, with tickets for the new gig going on sale at 12pm on Monday July 25 – find them here. There will be two pre-sales: one for members of the KISS fan club, running from 12pm next Tuesday (July 19), and one for Telstra Plus members, running from 10am the next day (July 20).

KISS’ ‘End Of The Road’ tour was first announced back in 2018, and has been pegged as the band’s final world tour before they officially disband. Last week, bassist Gene Simmons said KISS would be adding an additional 100 cities to the tour, admitting in the process that the band “don’t know” when the run will formally end.

“We’ve never retired before,” he said in a recent interview. “This is our first time. It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”