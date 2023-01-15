KISS have an “awful lot of material” for more ‘Off The Soundboard’ releases

KISS’ official bootleg series ‘Off The Soundboard’ doesn’t seem likely to end any time soon, as Gene Simmons has revealed the band still have an “awful lot of material” to mine from.

The series was kicked off in June of 2021, when KISS released the recording of a show tracked in Tokyo 20 years prior. The band followed that up with three more instalments last year – first with a Virginia Beach gig from 2004 (which arrived in March), then a Donnington gig from 1996 (in June) and finally a Des Moines gig from 1977 (in July).

Speaking with Vintage Guitar (via Yahoo!), Simmons revealed that KISS have “a large, temperature-controlled vault” full of archival concert recordings, with plans to mint several as ‘Off The Soundboard’ records in due time. He explained: “There’s an awful lot of of material in there. It’s always just about having some downtime to go in there and say, ‘Let’s see what we’ve got.’”

Advertisement

The band themselves have already teased future instalments on social media; taking to Instagram earlier this week, they asked fans, “What tours do you want released next?”

Last month, KISS announced what are poised to be their last-ever UK tour dates. The news came some four years after the band confirmed they’d be hanging up their iconic costumes. Simmons said in 2018 that their prolific touring efforts would come to an end out of “self-respect” and “love” for their fans.

Last July, however, he claimed the band would travel to at least 100 extra cities before actually calling it a day. And after they stop touring, KISS may continue in other forms.

During a recent interview, Simmons clarified: “KISS the touring band will stop. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”