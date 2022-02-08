KISS have postponed their entire Australian tour due to WA border restrictions

KISS have announced the postponement of their planned Australian tour, citing Western Australian’s ongoing border closures.

KISS were due to undertake the Australian stretch of their End of the Road farewell tour in March. Today (February 8), the veteran rockers made the announcement that they have postponed the entirety of the tour until August 2022.

In a statement on Facebook, Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live said: “With the recent announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, [organisers] have been forced to postpone the Kiss ‘End of the Road’ tour until August/September 2022.

“The band is passionate and determined to perform for all their Australian fans – they do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.”

Existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows and no further action needs to be taken. New tour dates can be found below.

Several artists have been forced to amend their touring plans due to the state’s ongoing border closure. Last week, Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets dropped out of their supporting slot on the forthcoming Ocean Alley national tour, with Hockey Dad announced as their replacement.

In an open letter to WA Premier Mark McGowan, Amy Shark, who is scheduled to perform at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 26, offered to undertake his domestic chores if he would just open borders to the state again.

“I really really want to come and see Perth again, I miss the people and I really want to play my show on Feb 26,” Shark wrote on Twitter on January 30. “I’ll do anything before the show [–] I’ll wash your car, mow your lawn, cook you dinner, clean out your gutters, just please let us back in.”

KISS’ new ‘End of the Road’ Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 20 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 21 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 27 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 30 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 6 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Thursday 10 – Townsville, QLD Country Bank Stadium