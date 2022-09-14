KISS give props to Australian opening act Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band: “You rock”

At the final date of their Australian farewell tour, KISS heaped praise on Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band, a young group from the Central Australian outback who travelled from their home of Mulga Bore – 240 kilometres from Alice Springs – to open the gig on the Gold Coast.

As the ABC reported, the band’s opportunity was assisted by Rebecca McLean, a filmmaker who has been working with the band, developing a film clip and a documentary about them.

After getting in touch with a contact for KISS, a promoter for the band’s Australian farewell got in touch to offer Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band the 30-minute opening slot for the September 10 show at Cbus Super Stadium.

Speaking to the ABC, Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band frontman Alvin Manfong described the experience of supporting and meeting KISS as a “dream come true”. McLean added: “Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and the whole band were watching them play. They all loved it, plus there was a huge crowd considering they were the first act on at 4pm.”

KISS later walked past the band, with drummer Eric Singer telling the band they “rocked”. Stanley singled out the band’s drummer, Aiden Manfog, sharing a fist-bump with the young musician.

The Australian leg of KISS’ farewell tour kicked off in Melbourne last month with a three-night run at Rod Laver Arena. It continued along to arenas in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

The tour was originally set to conclude with a show in Townsville, Queensland, but was replaced with the Gold Coast date after the planned venue had been double-booked. On the same day KISS were due to perform, the stadium instead hosted a rugby league match for its home team, the North Queensland Cowboys.

Back in May, Simmons cited “pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans” for the band deciding to call time on their touring career. “The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you’re gonna lose.”