Watch KISS OF LIFE’s Belle cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Almost Is Never Enough’

KISS OF LIFE member Belle recently covered Ariana Grande‘s 2013 ballad with Nathan Sykes, ‘Almost Is Never Enough’.

KISS OF LIFE’s Belle made an appearance on the South Korean radio station KBS Cool FM on Friday (November 24), where she performed a faithful live rendition of the Ariana Grande ballad.

“Almost, almost is never enough / So close to being in love / If I would have known that you wanted me / The way I wanted you,” she sings on the cover.

Belle, who is best known as a co-writer of LE SSERAFIM’s hit single ‘Unforgiven’, made her debut as a K-pop idol with KISS OF LIFE earlier this year. The girl group released their first mini-album, which was self-titled, in July 2023.

Earlier this month, KISS OF LIFE made their return with their second mini-album, ‘Born to be XX’, featuring the title track ‘Bad News’. The record also includes the songs ‘Nobody Knows’ and ‘Gentleman’.

In October, KISS OF LIFE also performed a medley cover of Jessie J’s hit songs ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Ain’t Been Done’ during an appearance at the 2023 ‘Runway To Seoul’ event.

