Hear KISS OF LIFE’s Belle cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Honeymoon Avenue’

KISS OF LIFE singer Belle recently covered Ariana Grande’s ‘Honeymoon Avenue’, from the latter’s debut album ‘Yours Truly’.

Belle’s cover of Ariana Grande’s fan-favourite 2013 track was released over the weekend on KISS OF LIFE’s official YouTube channel. Belle’s rendition of the mid-tempo ‘Yours Truly’ track remains largely true to the original, but omits the second verse and chorus.

“I feel like my heart is stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic / I’m under pressure, ’cause I can’t have you the way that I want / Let’s just go back to the way it was / When we were on Honeymoon Avenue,” she sings in the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Honeymoon Avenue’ is the second Grande song Belle has covered in recent months. In November 2023, the singer covered ‘Almost Is Never Enough’ during an appearance on the South Korean radio station KBS Cool FM.

During the same month, the rookie girl group made their first comeback with their second mini-album ‘Born to Be XX’, which was led by the title track ‘Bad News’. The quartet also released a music video for the track ‘Nobody Knows’.

While promoting the record, Belle made an appearance on music talk show Lee Mujin Service where she also performed a cover of Beyoncé’s ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’, as well as songs by BLACKPINK and LE SSERAFIM.

Comprising members Natty, Julie, Belle and Haneul, KISS OF LIFE made their debut with their self-titled mini-album and its title track ‘Shhh’. That record also included solo songs by each member, with Belle releasing the self-written track ‘Countdown’.