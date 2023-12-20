Hear KISS OF LIFE’s Belle cover Beyoncé’s ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

Belle of rookie K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE has covered songs by Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor and more.

Belle recently appeared as a guest on a new episode of music talk show Lee Mujin Service, where she introduced her girl group KISS OF LIFE and their latest mini-album, ‘Born to Be XX’.

During the episode, the vocalist performed several songs, including a stripped-down cover of ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ from Beyoncé’s 2022 album ‘Renaissance’, which traded the original’s R&B instrumental for a simple piano accompaniment.

“Say, say you won’t change / I love the little things that make you, you / Ooh, the rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane / Just you and me and our family / I think you’re so cool,” she sings.

She also covered South Korean singer Lyn’s ‘Ring Tone’, snippets of BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ and LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’, the latter of which she helped pen. Belle also sang ‘Says It’, a track she composed for KISS OF LIFE’s recent project.

At the end of the episode, she teamed up with host and singer Lee Mu-jin to sing Meghan Trainor and John Legend’s ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’. Elsewhere during the show, Belle also spoke about her work as a songwriter prior to her debut in KISS OF LIFE.

She singled out LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’ as one of the songs that had gained the most attention, saying that she had written parts of its second verse. Belle then shared that she won a composer award for the track shortly after debuting in KISS OF LIFE.

KISS OF LIFE – comprising members Natty, Julie, Belle and Haneul – debuted in June 2023 with their self-titled mini-album, which was led by the single ‘Shhh’. The quartet then made a comeback with their second project ‘Born to Be XX’ and its title track ‘Bad News’ in early November.