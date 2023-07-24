KISS OF LIFE’s Julie apologises for past use of the N-word in a pre-debut performance

Member Julie of rookie K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE has apologised for using the N-word in a pre-debut performance clip.

Earlier this month, S2 Entertainment launched its new girl group KISS OF LIFE, introduced its members with a series of solo music videos before dropping their self-titled debut mini-album. Following the act’s debut, a clip of Korean-American member Julie performing B.o.B’s 2012 track ‘Strange Clouds’ resurfaced online.

The singer was soon swept up in controversy after fans noticed that she had rapped the song’s original lyrics, which included the N-word. The video was filmed roughly five years ago, when the singer was a trainee at YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label.

On July 23, the idol took to the group’s official Twitter account to address the controversy and apologise. “An old video has resurfaced in which I, without paying enough attention, sang the original lyrics of a cover song that included a certain word, for which I deeply regret,” she wrote in English.

“I’m determined to be more cautious and meticulous to prevent making the same mistakes in the future,” Julie added. “I want to express my sincere apologies to everyone who may have been hurt by my actions. I will strive to show you a better version of myself and continuous growth in the future.”

Prior to KISS OF LIFE’s official debut, the four members of the group has released music videos for solo tracks, which were later featured in their debut mini-album. The project also featured the B-side track ‘Bye My Neverland’.