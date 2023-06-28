KISS OF LIFE unveil dramatic music video for B-side ‘Bye My Neverland’

K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have released the music video for their song ‘Bye My Neverland’ from their upcoming self-titled debut record.

On June 28 at Midnight KST, the quartet unveiled their music video for their forthcoming B-side ‘Bye My Neverland’. The song, along with each of the members’ solo tracks will be released in their self-titled debut mini-album on July 5 and its lead single ‘Shhh’.

In the new visual for ‘Bye My Neverland’, it is revealed that the events of the members’ previously released solo music videos had occurred simultaneously, and that they had unknowingly crossed paths several times. An accident at the end of the video finally brings the four members together.

“I don’t care what you say, I burned my Neverland / Run over the clock, turn over the scene / I don’t wanna stop / Yeah, we don’t care what you say, I burned my Neverland / I don’t look back after a long night / I have no regrets, I’ll never come back,” they sing in the chorus.

‘Bye My Neverland’ is the fifth song the upcoming group have previewed, following Natty’s ‘Sugarcoat’, Belle’s ‘Countdown’, Julie’s ‘Kitty Cat’ and Haneul’s ‘Play Love Games’ over the past week.

Thai member Natty had previously competed in survival shows Sixteen and Idol School, which formed the girl groups TWICE and fromis_9 respectively, and later released a solo single ‘Nineteen’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, Belle was previously introduced as an upcoming singer-songwriter under S2 Entertainment subsidiary AURA Entertainment, but did not make her official debut for unknown reasons. She is best known for having co-written LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’, as also appeared in a cover video with singer Adora.

While members Julie and Haneul are not known to have been active in the music industry prior to being introduced as KISS OF LIFE members, although the former had previously trained under YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label.