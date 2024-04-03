KISS OF LIFE have the ‘Midas Touch’ on their new single

KISS OF LIFE have dropped their brand-new single ‘Midas Touch’, alongside a dazzling music video.

In the official music video for ‘Midas Touch’, the four members of KISS OF LIFE embody age-old characters from Greek mythology and give them a charming, modern twist as their touch turns their love interests into stone. It is one of two song’s on KISS OF LIFE’s new single album of the same name, alongside the B-side track ‘Nothing’.

“When I touch ya, kiss ya, you’re gon realise / Baby don’t you think too much / Boy, if I touch ya, kiss ya, watch out / The gaze that changed in an instant / You see, I got the Midas Touch,” they sing on the ’90s-tinged song’s chorus.

Advertisement

‘Midas Touch’ marks KISS OF LIFE’s first comeback this year, having last released music in November 2023 with their second mini-album ‘Born To Be XX’, led by lead single ‘Bad News’. It marked their first comeback since they officially debuted just four months prior with their self-titled mini-album in July 2023.

Their debut mini-album had featured lead single ‘Shhh’, as well as solo songs performed by all four members of the group. Among those were member Natty’s viral song ‘Sugarcoat’, which was named by NME as one of the best K-pop songs of 2023.

The quartet were also named Rookie of the Year at the 2024 Korean Music Awards. They are the third idol group to win the accolade at the ceremony, following aespa and NewJeans.

Recommended

In other K-pop news, SHINee vocalist Onew has officially signed an exclusive contract with newly established label Griffin Entertainment, making him the company’s first-ever in-house artist.

This comes a month after the idol left his longtime agency SM Entertainment, however he and bandmate Taemin – who signed with Big Planet Made earlier this week on April 1 – have been confirmed by SM Entertainment to remain part of SHINee despite different management for solo work.