KISS OF LIFE to drop new single album ‘Midas Touch’ next month

KISS OF LIFE have announced the upcoming release of a brand-new single album titled ‘Midas Touch’.

The band made the announcement via their social media channels today (March 15) at midnight KST, revealing the format, title and release date of their long-awaited comeback. Titled ‘Midas Touch’, the single album will officially drop on April 3 at 6pm KST.

The announcement also came with the first teaser image for the comeback: a simple pink graphic of a heart with an arrow pierced through it. More details such as tracklist and promotional activities will be announced at a later stage.

KISS OF LIFE last released music in November 2023 with their second mini-album ‘Born To Be XX’, led by lead single ‘Bad News’. It marked their first comeback since they officially debuted just four months prior with their self-titled mini-album in July 2023.

Their debut mini-album had featured lead single ‘Shhh’, as well as solo songs performed by all four members of the group. Among those were member Natty’s viral song ‘Sugarcoat’, which was named by NME as one of the best K-pop songs of 2023.

The quartet were also named Rookie of the Year at the 2024 Korean Music Awards. They are the third idol group to win the accolade at the ceremony, following aespa and NewJeans.

