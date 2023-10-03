Watch KISS OF LIFE’s powerful live cover of Jessie J’s Bang Bang’

KISS OF LIFE have performed a medley cover of Jessie J’s hit songs ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Ain’t Been Done’.

KISS OF LIFE recently made an appearance at the 2023 ‘Runway To Seoul’ event, which was hosted by hosted by WWD Korea and Seoul Business Agency. During their set, the K-pop girl group performed a medley cover of Jessie J’s hit songs ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Ain’t Been Done’.

Elsewhere during their performance, KISS OF LIFE also thrilled the crowd with their debut single ‘Shhh’. The track is a cut from their self-titled mini-album, which dropped in July.

Aside from KISS OF LIFE, ‘Runway To Seoul’ also featured performances by South Korean producer and DJ 250 and rapper Kimximyada.

‘Runway To Seoul’ was also attended by K-pop girl groups Nature and Cherry Bullet, singer Holland, actors Kim Min-kyu, Lee Sang-yoon and more, according to a press release.

The event also included shows by fashion brands such as 8 by Yoox, L.e.e.y, Oridnarypeople, Nache, Niche2night, Kowgi and Mina Chung, per Women’s Wear Daily.

In other KISS OF LIFE news, the girl group have announced their new mini-album, ‘Born to Be XX’. The project, which will be there second-ever release, will be released in November 2023.

