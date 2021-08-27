KISS postpone US show after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

KISS have postponed their Philadelphia show after singer Paul Stanley tested positive to COVID-19.

KISS resumed their End Of The Road tour in the US four days ago, with their Burgettstown, Philadelphia show scheduled for August 26 local time.

In a statement, the group said they had been adhering to COVID safety protocols to prevent the spread while on the road. More information on forthcoming shows is expected shortly.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Stanley said he experienced flu-like symptoms and ended up with a positive result after testing negative repeatedly.

“I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike!” he wrote on Twitter.

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

Earlier this month, Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons said he was in favour of vaccine mandates at shows.

“My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines,” Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock.

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows]. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”