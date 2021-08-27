NewsMusic News

KISS postpone US show after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

The band had just resumed their End Of The Road tour

By Caleb Triscari
Paul Stanley
Paul Stanley of KISS. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E.

KISS have postponed their Philadelphia show after singer Paul Stanley tested positive to COVID-19.

KISS resumed their End Of The Road tour in the US four days ago, with their Burgettstown, Philadelphia show scheduled for August 26 local time.

In a statement, the group said they had been adhering to COVID safety protocols to prevent the spread while on the road. More information on forthcoming shows is expected shortly.

Advertisement

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Stanley said he experienced flu-like symptoms and ended up with a positive result after testing negative repeatedly.

“I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike!” he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons said he was in favour of vaccine mandates at shows.

“My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines,” Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock.

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows]. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”

Advertisement
Advertisement