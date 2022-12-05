Kisschasy announce national headline tour for 2023

Kisschasy have confirmed that their reunion will continue into 2023, revealing a nine-date headlining tour for next May.

It’ll start in Brisbane on Thursday May 4, with shows in Adelaide and Perth to follow in quick succession. The following week will see them travel from the ACT up to the NSW Central Coast, with back-to-back shows in Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle running over May 10-13. They’ll wrap the tour up on home soil with Melbourne and Torquay shows booked for Thursday May 18 and Friday 19, respectively.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time next Tuesday (December 13), with a pre-sale running from the same time this Thursday (December 8). Find tickets for the Brisbane show here, with tickets for all the other dates – as well as info on the pre-sale – available here.

Kisschasy reunited earlier this year, being announced as part of the Good Things festival – alongside the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX and TISM – back in June. The festival took place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane last weekend, with Kisschasy performing their 2005 debut album ‘United Paper People’ in full. Two nights before the festival run kicked off, they performed a surprise club show in Melbourne.

Initially active from 2002 to 2015, the alt-rock quartet released two other albums – ‘Hymns For The Nonbeliever’ in 2007 and ‘Seizures’ in 2009 – as well as two compilation albums, one EP, and a documentary titled Kisschasy: The Movie. They were notably popular in the mid-to-late 2000s, earning particular success with their ‘Hymns’ hit ‘Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm At Night’.

In a press release, frontman Darren Cordeaux said of their extended reunion: “We’re really excited to breathe new life into these songs that we remain very proud of. It’s humbling that our fan base endures almost a decade after we hung up our instruments and it’s reminded us that we created something very special together; a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time.

“This tour is for those who still hold our songs dear and have been waiting since we closed that curtain in 2015. We can’t wait to see you again.”

Kisschasy’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 5 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 6 – Boorloo/Perth, Badlands

Wednesday 10 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, UC Hub

Thursday 11 – Dharawal/Wollongong, Uni Bar

Friday 12 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 13 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 18 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 19 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel