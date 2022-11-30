Kisschasy announce surprise Melbourne show tonight, playing ‘United Paper People’ in full

Australian alternative rock stalwarts Kisschasy have announced their first show in seven years: a surprise last-minute show in Melbourne tonight ahead of their appearances at all three legs of Good Things festival this weekend.

The band will be performing at local bar The Gem in Collingwood from 8pm, with Brisbane emo rockers Waxflower on support duties. Entry is free, but the band have stressed that capacity is strictly limited.

As with their upcoming Good Things appearances, Kisschasy will be performing their debut album, 2005’s ‘United Paper People’. The album scored the band their first hit single with ‘Do-Do’s & Whoa-Oh’s’, and also featured favourites like ‘Face Without a Name’ and ‘The Shake’.

After releasing ‘United Paper People’ in 2005, Kisschasy followed it up in 2007 with second album ‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’, before ‘Seizures’ arrived in 2009. The band went on a hiatus in 2015 following a farewell tour, and remained inactive until their announcement on this year’s Good Things line-up.

Kisschasy are one of many acts who will perform as part of Good Things this weekend. International headliners include Bring Me the Horizon, Deftones and NOFX, while homegrown highlights include the reunited TISM (playing some of their first shows in two decades) and The Amity Affliction.

Good Things 2022 will kick off this Friday (2nd December) at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, before heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day. The three-day run will wrap on Sunday (4th December) at Brisbane Showgrounds. The Melbourne leg of the festival has sold out, but tickets are still available for Sydney and Brisbane.