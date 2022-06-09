Kita Alexander bares all in heartfelt new single ‘Storm’

Kita Alexander gets real about the unpredictable nature of relationships in her dazzling new single, ‘Storm’.

Subtle drum effects pave the way for Alexander’s sultry, yet vulnerable lyrics to shine, with her voice emulating the often tumultuous nature of a relationship.

Listen below:

“To me, ‘Storm’ is a metaphor for wild and uncontrollable relationships,” Alexander said of her new song in a press statement. “The phrase ‘when it rains it pours’ is the one that I started mumbling and singing over and over again.

“Expanding on that lyric, I found solace in the fact that we as people all go through stormy situations right alongside nature. Some people in life actually creating such energy that they resemble a tornado or storm. But a bit of bad weather only makes us appreciate the sunny days even more.”

Today’s (June 9) single follows the release of ‘Run’, which dropped back in March and marked the first taste of new music from Alexander in two years.

‘Storm’ marks the second taste of her upcoming third EP. The record is yet to be announced, but we know it will arrive later this year. The singer’s last EP was ‘Hotel’ in 2017, which followed 2015’s ‘Like You Want To’.

In 2020, the artist dropped three standalone singles – ‘Against The Water’, ‘Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’.