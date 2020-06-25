Kita Alexander drops new single ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’

Singer-songwriter Kita Alexander has released a brand new single, ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ today (June 26).

Listen to ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ below:



Receiving its premiere on triple j’s Good Nights earlier this week, Alexander, who hails from northern NSW, said in a press statement that ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ is “a reflection of turning inwards rather than pointing the finger at someone else”.

“I’ve realised you can’t control anyone or anything. You can only control your reactions and your emotions,” Alexander said.

“Writing this was a real experience for me.”

Produced by New Zealander Josh Fountain (BENEE, MAALA, Paige Foley, Matthew Young), Alexander continued to describe the song as easy to write because “it came from experience”.

“It was hard to look in the mirror and realise you messed up,” she said. “I don’t know if everyone has that epiphany, but on this occasion, I saw my mistakes and flaws.”

‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ is the follow-up to ‘Against The Water’, which was released in February and marked Alexander’s first new release since her debut EP ‘Hotel’ in 2017. The singer’s debut EP, ‘Like You Want To’, was released in 2015 and featured her debut single, ‘My Own Way’.