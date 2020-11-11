Kita Alexander shares music video for ‘Can’t Help Myself’

New South Wales singer-songwriter Kita Alexander has shared the music video for her latest single, ‘Can’t Help Myself’, initially released last month.

The video, directed by Tim Nathan, stitches together clips of the artist with lo-fi recordings of friends. Watch the music video below:

‘Can’t Help Myself’ is Alexander’s third single for the year, following on from her earlier tracks ‘Against The Water’ and ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’. In a statement, she said the song was about “the push and pull of falling in love with someone you never expected to”.

“[Producer Dann Hume] and I wrote the initial idea for this song back in 2015 in Hollywood,” she said in an Instagram post.

“As we came back to it this year to finish it off, it morphed into something completely different and of course way better.

“For me it’s all about looking back at the first moments of falling in love and the thrill of it all. I don’t know why, but I always think of a very excited puppy when I listen to this song.”

Earlier this year, the singer sat down with fellow artist Jack River for the To Rebel In The Times podcast, discussing her experience of juggling a music career with raising her son.