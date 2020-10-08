Kita Alexander shares new single ‘Can’t Help Myself’

Northern NSW pop singer Kita Alexander has shared a new single today (October 9), titled ‘Can’t Help Myself’.

The track was premiered yesterday (October 8) on triple j’s Good Nights before landing on streaming services this morning.

Announcing its release on social media, Alexander revealed that the single has been almost five years in the making.

“@danhume and I wrote the initial idea for this song back in 2015 in Hollywood,” wrote the singer. “As we came back to it this year to finish it off, it morphed into something completely different and of course way better.”

“For me it’s all about looking back at the first moments of falling in love and the thrill of it all. I don’t know why, but I always think of a very excited puppy when I listen to this song.”

Alexander draws on her life experiences for her music, with her first 2020 single, ‘Against The Water’, describing her pro-surfer husband’s recovery following a head injury in 2015.

Speaking to triple j about the song earlier this year, Alexander said, “Even while we were going through all this shit so early on, we still loved each other, and no one really could understand it”.

Her follow-up track, ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ was another glimpse into the singer’s life and mind. Speaking of the single in a press statement, Alexander explained how the song reflects that moment in a relationship where you reflect inwards “rather than pointing the finger at someone else”.

“It was hard to look in the mirror and realise you messed up,” she said. “I don’t know if everyone has that epiphany, but on this occasion, I saw my mistakes and flaws.”

Alexander also balances her career with being a mum of one. Earlier this year, she sat down with fellow singer-songwriter Jack River for the To Rebel In The Times podcast, detailing her experience of juggling a music career with raising her son.