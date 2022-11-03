Kita Alexander shares poignant new single ‘Memories Of You’, details ‘The One’ EP

Kita Alexander has returned with her fourth single for the year – a poignant indie-pop tune titled ‘Memories Of You’ – alongside the news of her imminent fourth EP.

Released today (November 4), Alexander’s latest track reckons with the trauma of sexual abuse, a theme that she noted in a press release is distressingly relatable. She explained: “It’s been a hard pill to swallow knowing that the majority of my girlfriends and women in my life have all experienced sexual abuse in some form. I really hate that my story will resonate with more than a few girls.

“Although it’s hard to publicly come out and tell my story, I hope that by releasing this song, others who have experienced sexual abuse and those haven’t told anyone about it won’t feel so alone. And I hope that the men who listen to this song will digest it’s true meaning and have it in the back of their heads, on repeat, always.” Kita says of the song.”

Have a listen to ‘Memories Of You’ below:

‘Memories Of You’ arrives with the announcement that Alexander’s fourth EP, ‘The One’, will be released on November 17 via Warner. In addition to the new single, the six-track effort will feature previous releases ‘Run’, ‘Storm’ and ‘Ocean Blue’.

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘The One’ below, then find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Run’

2. ‘Storm’

3. ‘Ocean Blue’

4. ‘Memories Of You’

5. ‘The One’

6. ‘Killed A Man’

Though ‘The Run’ is Alexander’s first longform release in more than five years – her third EP, ‘Hotel’, arrived in April of 2017 – the Brisbane-native artist has kept busy over the past few. She went Gold in 2019 with the standalone single ‘Between You & I’, then released three standalone singles in 2020 – ‘Against The Water’, ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ and ‘Can’t Help Myself’ – before revealing her pregnancy that December in an episode of The Sound.