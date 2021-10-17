Kito joins forces with Winona Oak for slinky new track ‘Skin & Bones’

West Australian dance-pop artist Kito (aka Maaike Lebbing) has shared a vibey new single titled ‘Skin & Bones’, for which she linked up with Nordic singer Winona Oak.

Lebbing penned the new track alongside Melbourne-native songwriter Sarah Aarons – best known for her work with the likes of Khalid, Ruel, Demi Lovato and Halsey – pairing wistful, lovelorn sentiments with a bouncy house beat primed for the dancefloor.

Oak steers the song’s effervescent vocal melody, setting the scene with her first verse: “You held me from the bottom / Slow hands on my skin / It’s sunny now in autumn / When I’m breathing you in / But is that what you wanted? / Lonely, I’ve forgotten / Now, where have you been?”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Skin & Bones’, directed by Elizabeth Miranda, below:

‘Skin & Bones’ comes as Lebbing’s third single as Kito for 2021, following ‘Recap’ (a collaboration with VanJess and Channel Tres) back in February and ‘Steal My Clothes’ (which featured New Jersey singer Bea Miller) in August.

All three tracks will appear on the forthcoming EP ‘Blossom’, announced on Friday (October 15) and set to hit streaming platforms on November 5 via Astralwerks / Universal. The seven-track release will also feature the 2020 single ‘Follow’ – a three-way link-up with ZHU and Jeremih – as well as a collab with Kiwi pop duo Broods.

The record will serve as a follow-up to Kito’s debut EP, ‘Haani’, which landed back in October of 2018.