Melbourne’s Kllo release new single ‘Insomnia’

Melbourne electronica duo Kllo have released a new single, ‘Insomnia.’

The track is the second to be lifted from their second studio album ‘Maybe We Could’, which is slated for a July 17 release. It follows on from the release of ‘Still Here,’ the album’s lead single, in early April.

An accompanying music video has also been released, created by Joey Clough of Melbourne-based agency Here For Good.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, the duo elaborated on ‘Insomnia”s thematic meaning, noting it was “one of [their] favourites” from ‘Maybe We Could.’

“The song is about laying in bed fantasising that you’ll give your all to something and that someone else will too, but knowing deep down it will never happen,” they said.

“The moment of the night where you can’t switch off and differentiate your truth from your imagination.”

‘Maybe We Could’ is scheduled to arrive almost three years on from the duo’s debut album, ‘Backwater.’

Since the album’s release, the duo — consisting of vocalist Chloe Kaul and keyboardist/producer Simon Lam — have released three stand-alone singles. ‘Potential’ and ‘Candid’ were released in May and November of 2018, respectively. ‘Back To You’ followed in October 2019, and was launched with a sold-out Australian national tour.