Kllo share Jacques Greene’s remix of ‘Still Here’

Melbourne duo Kllo have today (September 24) shared Jacques Greene’s remix of their recent single, ‘Still Here’. The original track was the duo’s first of the year, hitting streaming services in April.

Jacques Greene, in turn, has spent 2020 remixing tracks by Zola Blood, Mild Minds and French artist Nicolas Godin.

Listen to his remix of ‘Still Here’ below:

Advertisement

Kllo — comprised of Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam — cite Greene as a major influence on their music and relished the opportunity to work with him.

“Jacques Greene was one of the first musicians we bonded over, so it’s surreal to have him remix one of our tracks! He’s inspired our sound a lot over the years,” Chloe Kaul said per a press release.

For Greene, who has previously revamped tracks by Radiohead, Shlohmo and Ciara, remixing the track was not without its difficulties.

“Though a pleasure, it’s also quite a challenge to remix music you already listen to a lot,” he said in a press statement.

“I’ve always been struck by Kllo’s control of mood. Instead of fighting it, I tried to lean further into the energy at the core of the track. Music for a bus ride with one broken earbud or insomnia scrolling.”

Advertisement

Kllo followed up the April release of ‘Still Here’ with two other singles; ‘Insomnia’ and ‘Somehow’. They also dropped their second album, ‘Maybe We Could’, in July.

NME gave ‘Maybe We Could’ a three-star review, writing that “fans of their debut won’t be surprised by anything on here, but Kllo’s dexterous variations on a theme should win them over regardless.”