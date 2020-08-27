KLP and Matt Okine drop children’s album under Diver City moniker

Triple j alumni KLP and Matt Okine have released ‘Welcome To Diver City’, the debut album of their Diver City project. The record hit shelves and streaming services today (August 28) via ABC Music and ABC Kids.

The duo announced the album last week, sharing its lead single, ‘Diver City Theme’. The track saw the pair introduce the project and its ethos, with lyrics such as “we’ve got different faces, different races, different skin but the same within.”

KLP, real name Kristy Lee Peters, and Okine announced the collaboration on social media last Friday (August 21), sharing footage of a Facetime call during which kids interrupt, food is spilt and the pair discuss juggling music and parenthood.

Somehow amongst the madness of becoming new parents (our daughters were born 5 days apart!) @mattokine and I found time to form a kids music duo called @divercitykids ☀️ First song available now – whole album out next week via @abcmusic 🎶 https://t.co/tBCd4T55C6 pic.twitter.com/fjJVrXalZk — KLP 🌈 (@klpmusic) August 20, 2020

”Kristy and I have been friends for a while and we’ve always talked about making children’s music,” Okine said of the project.

“It‘s been so awesome to form the concepts and themes for this album as our babies grow and learn together; it’s given us the ability to gain real world insight into how children develop, how to make music that captures the highlights of each leap, and – also – the importance of making music that parents will enjoy too!”

Both Okine and Peters are triple j alumni, hosting the programs Breakfast with Matt and Alex and triple j’s House Party, respectively.

Okine is also the director and lead actor of Stan’s The Other Guy and has previously released music under his hip-hop side project, Boilermakers.

Peters is a music producer, having released her latest record ‘Giver’ in 2019.