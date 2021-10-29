KLP teams up with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star LaLa Ri for new single ‘Eat The Runway’

KLP has teamed up with RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 star LaLa Ri for an energetic new track, ‘Eat The Runway’.

The dancefloor-ready cut thrums with heavy bass and sassy vocals from the Drag Race queen, who quips, “I’m here to eat the runway / I came to serve the lights“. Check it out below:

KLP shared a video to her Instagram earlier in the week where she sat down with the Atlanta-based performer to speak about their unlikely collab.

“I just thought you had such a good energy, so I hit you up on Instagram thinking ‘there’s no way this will happen’,” said KLP.

“I thought the energy between us was right, like I love your presence and I researched you as well when you hit me up and I was like ‘oh yeah, I would definitely love to work with her’,” responded LaLa Ri.

It’s the second new cut from KLP this year, following on from her May collaboration with Stace Cadet, ‘People Happy’, which went on to receive the remix treatment from Late Nite Tuff Guy, Benson and Ferreck Dawn.

The pair dropped the aptly titled dance track ‘Energy’ in 2020, as well as appearing on triple j’s Like a Version together. They covered Sia‘s ‘Breathe Me’ for the segment and a live rendition of ‘Energy’.