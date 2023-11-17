KNEECAP and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten team up for the infectious ‘Better Way To Live’

KNEECAP have teamed up with Fontaine D.C. frontman Grian Chatten on an infectious new track called ‘Better Way To Live’. Listen below.

Talking about the song, which is accompanied by a Peadar Gill-directed video filmed in Madden’s Bar in Belfast (where Chatten first met KNEECAP), KNEECAP explained: “‘A Better Way To Live’ is all about finding that little spark of joy in the monotony, in the day-to-day things that you barely bat an eye at.

“In between the moments of that repetitive lift of the pint, or spark of a cigarette, there is an opportunity for bliss. underneath that constant noise, there is a silence that can breathe new life and inspiration breaking through the mundane.”

Advertisement

Check out the new song and visuals here:

KNEECAP also recently announced details of three UK headline shows in Newcastle, Liverpool and London for later this month. See the dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER

27 – The Grove, Newcastle

28 – Furnace, Liverpool

29 – Electric Ballroom, London

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Fontaines D.C.’s Chatten opened up about suffering mental health issues while touring, revealing he previously experienced “fits of anxiety and rage”.

The Irish musician, who released his debut solo album ‘Chaos For The Fly’ this summer, reflected on how his attitude to touring has evolved over the years during an interview with NME in June.

Advertisement

“Around ‘A Hero’s Death’, I was really struggling to reshape myself to fit this new kind of lifestyle, and I was dealing with fatigue… and mental illness; the depression that occurred,” he explained.

“The anxiety was pretty intense as well. I was just sick of not fucking living anywhere for five years. I didn’t even think about the fact that half a decade had passed without me feeling like I belonged anywhere outside of a tour bus.”

The frontman previously opened up about his mental health struggles with NME in a 2020 cover interview.

In a four-star review of ‘Chaos For The Fly’, NME described the “stirring” project as a “subdued and vulnerable debut”, in which Chatten writes “confidently about what hurts with the support of rich arrangements”.

For help and advice on mental health: