Pantera, Disturbed, Lamb Of God lead Knotfest Australia 2024 line-up

The line-up for the second edition of Slipknot‘s Knotfest festival expansion in Australia next year has arrived – see the list of heavy metal bands performing in 2024 below.

Headlining Knotfest Australia 2024 are the recently reformed Pantera, along with Disturbed and Lamb Of God securing top billing. Other names set to perform so far include Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape The Fate, They Art Is Murder and more.

Notably, Slipknot – who headlined the festival this year – have not been billed to perform at the 2024 edition of Knotfest Australia.

Knotfest Australia 2024 will take date on the following dates: March 21 at the Flemingotn Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia; March 23 at the Centennial Park in Sydney and on March 24 at the Showgrounds in Brisbane.

Knotfest.com pre-sales go live at 10am local time on Tuesday, along with promoter pre-sales. At 9am on the same day, Knotfest.com Premium Members pre-sales will also go live. General public on sale will take place from 9am onwards on November 23.

The current line-up for Knotfest Australia 2024 is:

Pantera

Disturbed

Lamb Of God

Halestorm

The Hu

Asking Alexandria

Wage War

Escape The Fate

Thy Art Is Murder

Skindred

SPEED

Windwaker

Brand Of Sacrifice

King Parrot

Knotfest Australia 2023 scored a four-star review, with Ellie Robinson writing for NME: “Clown told NME that Knotfest would debut in Australia this year so that Slipknot could “burn down [our] brainwashed philosophy” and indoctrinate us with their own. If any of those among us weren’t already devout members of the Church Of Slipknot (aka Maggots, sometimes Heretics), they surely walked away last night as fresh converts. Considering all three editions sold out, it seems inevitable that Knotfest will return Down Under in 2024 – we’ll start stretching now.”